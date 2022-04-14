FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.95. 1,037,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

