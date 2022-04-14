FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $97.74. 77,627,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,229,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.