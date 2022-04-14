FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

MS stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

