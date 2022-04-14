FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,646. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.