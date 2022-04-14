FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $225.58. 873,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,968. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $227.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

