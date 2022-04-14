FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Shares Down 1.7%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. 837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

Get FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.