FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 13,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,239. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.