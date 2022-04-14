Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 38,688 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $693,288.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $865.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

