Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 11,994 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,313.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

