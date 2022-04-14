Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 2,600 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,253.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.

FUSN opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.