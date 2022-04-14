Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 2,600 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,253.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54.
- On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $3,710.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.
FUSN opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
