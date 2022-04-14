FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Volkswagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.