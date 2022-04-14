FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Volkswagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter.
Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
