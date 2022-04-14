FY2022 EPS Estimates for TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Increased by Clarus Securities

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for TerrAscend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

