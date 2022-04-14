G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 61,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

