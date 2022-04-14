G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 529,863 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,071. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $305.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

