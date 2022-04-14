GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GNT stock remained flat at $$5.73 during trading on Thursday. 29,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.