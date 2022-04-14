GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GNT stock remained flat at $$5.73 during trading on Thursday. 29,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

