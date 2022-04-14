GamerCoin (GHX) Market Capitalization Tops $25.53 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $25.53 million and approximately $745,231.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.08 or 0.07505779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.99 or 1.00255704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040918 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 828,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,475,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

