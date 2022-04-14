GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 19,263 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GATX opened at $117.37 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.