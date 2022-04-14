GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Sells C$139,780.00 in Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,956.35.

Shares of TSE GCM traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,865. GCM Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a market cap of C$571.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCM shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price objective (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

