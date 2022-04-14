GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.04 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.17.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Higher Yield and Growth Potential Than Seniors” and dated April 5, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.
About GCM Mining (Get Rating)
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
