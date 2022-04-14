GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $151,471.27 and approximately $36.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 47.8% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00267331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.