GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

ETR G1A opened at €36.87 ($40.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.