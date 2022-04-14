GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €36.87 ($40.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.81. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.