Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien Acquires 38,985 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien purchased 38,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,257.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,620.80.

TSE GXE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$408.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$39.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1495238 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Gear Energy (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.