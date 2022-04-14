GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 130.0% in March

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 207,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,234. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GEE Group by 708.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GEE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GEE Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

