Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GIPR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 6,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.
About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.