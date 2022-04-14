Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GIPR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 6,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 2.87% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.