GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $16.95. GeoPark shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 12,101 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.73.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 275,679 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

