GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.05.

GHRS stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. GH Research has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GH Research by 110.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

