GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.05.
GHRS stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. GH Research has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.
GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.