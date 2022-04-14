Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $147.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

