Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

