Girard Partners LTD. Has $456,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

BND stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

