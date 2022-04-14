Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

