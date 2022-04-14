Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.