Girard Partners LTD. Sells 5,547 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

