Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $264.42 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.48 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.68.

