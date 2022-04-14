Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

GLAD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 121,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

