Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $98,107.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00105202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,047,795 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.