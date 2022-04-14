Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIT. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFIT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

