GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,043,600 shares, a growth of 261.7% from the March 15th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,410,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,302,438. GNCC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
