Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 347,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,446. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

