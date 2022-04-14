Golff Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Golff coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $1.29 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golff has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00104226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.