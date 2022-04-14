Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
