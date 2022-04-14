Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.61

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 6177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

