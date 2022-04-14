Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $302,569.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $302,569.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00034277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00104481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

