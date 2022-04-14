Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director D Patrick Laplatney Sells 60,000 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

