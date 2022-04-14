GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GERS remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,527. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

