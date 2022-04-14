GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GERS remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,527. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
GreenShift Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.