GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,892. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $468.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

