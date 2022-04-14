Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE PAC opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $102.41 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

