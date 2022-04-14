Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

GUZOF traded down 0.08 on Thursday, hitting 1.37. 17,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,882. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.49.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, BlasÃ³n, BÃºfalo, Cielito Querido CafÃ©, Del Fuerte, DoÃ±a MarÃ­a, Embasa, Helados NestlÃ©, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

