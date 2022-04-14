H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FUL stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

