Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Down 4.5%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 330,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,288,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $4,254,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

