Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to announce $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. 207,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

